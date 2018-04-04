Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $115.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

NYSE ZBH opened at $107.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22,151.14, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $104.89 and a one year high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson purchased 25,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

