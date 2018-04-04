Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) Insider David Galan Buys 506,957 Shares

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) insider David Galan acquired 506,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,069.57 ($7,116.18).

Shares of LON:ZIN remained flat at $GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 201,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,000. Zinc Media Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, formerly Ten Alps plc, is a United Kingdom-based multimedia producer of television programming together with publishing and communications content. The Company’s segments include TV, Publishing, Communicate, and Central and plc. The TV segment’s activities include production of television and radio content, and the creation and management of Websites and online television channels.

