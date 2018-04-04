Zions Bancorp (ZION) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,683,330 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 22,010,852 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,398,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,362.20, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.55 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 7,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $387,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $67,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1,274.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

