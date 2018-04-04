ZIX (ZIXI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.42. 12,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,447. The firm has a market cap of $233.26, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. ZIX has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

