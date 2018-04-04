Zoin (CRYPTO:ZOI) Price Hits $0.60

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Zoin has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $70,107.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00009003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Zoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.05580090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.13 or 0.09547270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.01731420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.02501770 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00200527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00620959 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00075447 BTC.

Zoin Profile

Zoin (CRYPTO:ZOI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2016. Zoin’s total supply is 17,435,804 coins. Zoin’s official website is zoinofficial.com. Zoin’s official Twitter account is @zoinofficial. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoin uses the Zerocoin protocol. The Zerocoin protocol uses zero-knowledge proofs to ensure that financial transactions are anonymous.The vision of Zoin is to create a coin that is evolving through the community, therefore the founder reward was removed. “

Zoin Coin Trading

Zoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Zoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

