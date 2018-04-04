Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Zonecoin has a market capitalization of $20,460.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zonecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zonecoin has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00614468 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006345 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000594 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00096793 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Zonecoin Coin Profile

Zonecoin (ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech. The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Zonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zonecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

