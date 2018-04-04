JPMorgan Chase set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($185.19) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($191.36) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €155.30 ($191.73).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR ZO1 traded down €4.00 ($4.94) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €144.00 ($177.78). The company had a trading volume of 18,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 52 week low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a 52 week high of €200.15 ($247.10).

WARNING: “zooplus (ZO1) Given a €205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zooplus-zo1-given-a-205-00-price-target-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated.html.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.