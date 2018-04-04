Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zumiez outperformed the industry in the last three months, riding on favorable sales and comps trends. Notably, sales topped estimates for the seventh straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. Additionally, comps improved for the sixth straight quarter in the fourth quarter and the 12th consecutive month in February. The top-line growth reflects significant gains from its differentiated merchandising strategies, integrated sales channels and excellent customer service. Going into 2018, the company expects sales and comps trends to remain favorable. It projects comps to grow in the low single-digit range in fiscal 2018 and about 4-6% in the first quarter. However, its earnings lagged estimates in the fourth quarter. Though Zumiez remains confident of delivering accelerated earnings growth in fiscal 2018, it provided a soft earnings outlook for the first quarter. The company expects soft operating margin projections to hurt the bottom line.”

Get Zumiez alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $609.78, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $54,562,000 after acquiring an additional 269,913 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $8,684,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3,544.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 404,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 393,053 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 115,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 79.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 317,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 139,969 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zumiez-zumz-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.