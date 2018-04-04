Zurcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $31.00 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Zurcoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Zurcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Zurcoin has a total market cap of $136,806.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015920 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is shai102.wix.com/zurcoin.

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

