UBS Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 315 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 315 price objective by analysts at UBS in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 335 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup set a CHF 341 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC set a CHF 346 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 323.15.

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up CHF 0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching CHF 314.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,008. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

