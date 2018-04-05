-$0.05 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems (OESX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.33.

Shares of OESX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 201,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,981. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 375,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,641.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 141,681 shares of company stock worth $124,052 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Orion Energy Systems worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

