-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

