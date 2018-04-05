-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). Scorpio Tankers also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.85 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,862,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,105,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,138,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,536 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $32,371,000. Finally, Lasry Marc purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $19,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $715.05, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.35. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

