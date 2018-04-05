-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,093. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $702.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.96. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 144,216 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,478,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 819,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,654. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

