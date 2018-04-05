$0.13 EPS Expected for Mix Telematics (MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mix Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mix Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.18. Mix Telematics posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mix Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mix Telematics.

Mix Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mix Telematics had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mix Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mix Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mix Telematics in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE MIXT opened at $16.03 on Monday. Mix Telematics has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $356.68, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Mix Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Mix Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mix Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mix Telematics by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mix Telematics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mix Telematics by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mix Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mix Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles.

