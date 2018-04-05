-$0.16 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.18% and a negative return on equity of 106.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $481.67, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

