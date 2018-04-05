$0.20 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Nautilus had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Nautilus from $19.75 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $44,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $128,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,783.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,085 shares of company stock worth $363,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 324,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.55, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Nautilus declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

