$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 105,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,700,982.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,288 shares of company stock worth $2,274,950 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 127,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 246,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,091 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,384,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,706.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

