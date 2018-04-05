$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.80 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $124,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Umpqua by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 627,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,242 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 130,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua (UMPQ) traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,203. The stock has a market cap of $4,942.25, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

