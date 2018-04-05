$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thl Credit (TCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thl Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Thl Credit also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thl Credit will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thl Credit.

Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 million. Thl Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 10.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thl Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thl Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thl Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Thl Credit from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Thl Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

TCRD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,799. The company has a market capitalization of $255.83, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04. Thl Credit has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Thl Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 89.26%.

In other Thl Credit news, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 40,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $327,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 37,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $309,166.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,365 shares in the company, valued at $748,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,751 shares of company stock worth $146,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thl Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Thl Credit by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Thl Credit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,419,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in Thl Credit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 147,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Thl Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About Thl Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

