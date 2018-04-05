-$0.32 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 71,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $5,597,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 75,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $6,828,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,001,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NBIX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 627,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,638. The company has a market capitalization of $6,894.60, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

