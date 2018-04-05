$0.34 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc (VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 148.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 750,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,501.48, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.91. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $3,213,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

