$0.38 EPS Expected for Schlumberger (SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.35. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,579,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,240. The stock has a market cap of $87,852.07, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

