$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waddell & Reed (WDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Waddell & Reed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Waddell & Reed posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waddell & Reed.

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $294.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $132,926.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed by 65.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed by 57.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed by 42.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 513,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDR traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. 2,072,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1,655.56, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Waddell & Reed’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Waddell & Reed

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

