$0.69 EPS Expected for Portland General Electric (POR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portland General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Portland General Electric posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Portland General Electric.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $42.00 price target on Portland General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.61.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 618 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $25,010.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,337.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 154,389 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,594.88, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.25. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.76%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

