$0.75 EPS Expected for Andeavor (ANDV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Andeavor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Andeavor reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Andeavor will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $11.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $14.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Andeavor.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

ANDV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Andeavor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Andeavor (NYSE ANDV) traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 156,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,610.17, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $3,804,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,503,845 shares in the company, valued at $176,055,134.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $636,927.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,422,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,434,420.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,602 shares of company stock valued at $20,963,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Andeavor in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Andeavor in the third quarter worth $110,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Andeavor in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Andeavor in the third quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

