$0.89 EPS Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 206.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $950.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.74 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 9.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAC. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $151.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12,496.24, a PE ratio of 188.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

