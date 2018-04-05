0x 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.70 Million (CRYPTO:ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007932 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Radar Relay, Binance and Huobi. 0x has a market capitalization of $279.31 million and $4.70 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00692264 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00184923 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035132 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041277 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,971,498 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Liqui, Gatecoin, OKEx, EtherDelta, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, BigONE, Bitfinex, Huobi and Radar Relay. It is not currently possible to purchase 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

