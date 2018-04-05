$1.06 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo (WFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.01. Wells Fargo posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo.

Get Wells Fargo alerts:

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,706,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,407,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $249,253.22, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 96.8% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$1.06 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo (WFC) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/1-06-eps-expected-for-wells-fargo-wfc-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.