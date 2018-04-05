$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt (H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hyatt (NYSE:H) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Hyatt posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hyatt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Hyatt in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Hyatt from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hyatt to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

In other Hyatt news, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of Hyatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $344,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,486.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of Hyatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $400,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hyatt by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,456,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,398,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,035,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,567,000 after buying an additional 374,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,007,000 after buying an additional 80,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,886,000 after buying an additional 144,212 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hyatt by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 937,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 1,009,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,220. Hyatt has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9,014.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Hyatt’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Hyatt announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hyatt Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

