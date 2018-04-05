$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Tutor Perini (TPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

TPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NYSE:TPC opened at $22.85 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,105.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,748,120 shares in the company, valued at $127,953,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

