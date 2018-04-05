$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.21. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W.P. Carey Inc. REIT.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.92 million. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 36.17%. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,445. The company has a market capitalization of $6,657.51, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.015 per share. This is an increase from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 4,000 shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $249,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $323,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Farrell acquired 2,035 shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $125,925.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,910.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,330,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.P. Carey Inc. REIT

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

