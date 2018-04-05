$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 12,070,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,355,914. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $2,654.99, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

