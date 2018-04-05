$1.43 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 472%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $8.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $12.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray set a $227.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $207,195.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,125.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $252,855.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,207 shares of company stock worth $3,219,653. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 7,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,083 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE PXD) traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.93. The company had a trading volume of 555,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,249.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $192.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$1.43 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) This Quarter” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/1-43-eps-expected-for-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd-this-quarter-updated.html.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.