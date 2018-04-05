$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. AK Steel posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

AKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.64 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr lowered AK Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.34 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AK Steel from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $5,660,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,176,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 302,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 104,043 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 749,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,792,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 783,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. 14,044,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,142,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,384.09, a P/E ratio of 226.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

