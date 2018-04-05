$10.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International (MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $10.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.71 billion and the highest is $10.87 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.04 billion to $40.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $42.02 billion to $43.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Magna International had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,691. Magna International has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $19,953.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

