Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $157,977,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,660,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,814,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,380 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $68,141,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.8% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,003,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.16.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 49,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $2,971,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,155.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,250 shares of company stock worth $6,794,500 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,724.14, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

