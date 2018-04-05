Probabilities Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF stock opened at $341.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $305.45 and a 12 month high of $363.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.8614 dividend. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

