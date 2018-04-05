$11.50 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT (GMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to report $11.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.67 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $4.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $11.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.71 million to $54.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $55.54 million to $74.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Chairman Jeffrey Busch purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 36,351.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,720. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/11-50-million-in-sales-expected-for-global-medical-reit-gmre-this-quarter.html.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.