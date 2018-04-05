Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 50.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,657.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 666.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $2,601,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,853,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,365,543.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $2,578,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,773,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,503,209.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

