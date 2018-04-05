Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 43,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $58,035,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,357,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,387,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $431.11, a P/E ratio of -199.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

