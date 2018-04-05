1,218 Shares in Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.33.

NYSE SHW opened at $396.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $307.27 and a 52 week high of $435.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,894.35, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 50.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

