Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN (NASDAQ:USLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $2,568,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN (USLV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/13196-shares-in-credit-suisse-ag-velocityshares-3x-long-silver-etn-uslv-acquired-by-two-sigma-securities-llc-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.