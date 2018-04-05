Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.05 Million in Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,405,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Gold Fields as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 705,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 173,999 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 85,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded Gold Fields from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $3,302.56, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.85.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

