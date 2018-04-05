14,170 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Acquired by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Willis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,663.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,715 shares of company stock worth $270,485. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $889.37, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/14170-shares-in-chatham-lodging-trust-cldt-purchased-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd-updated.html.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.