1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRI. Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €59.00 ($72.84) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.59 ($82.21).

DRI stock traded up €1.25 ($1.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.65 ($68.70). The stock had a trading volume of 156,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 1-year high of €72.65 ($89.69).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

