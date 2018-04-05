Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of KEMET at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEM. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in KEMET by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,639,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 546,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KEMET by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 312,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KEMET by 1,972.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 714,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KEMET by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KEMET by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 503,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEMET stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. KEMET Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.56, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. KEMET had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of KEMET in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

In related news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $96,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,822 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Vincent Borruso sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $406,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock worth $3,036,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

