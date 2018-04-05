Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 178,495 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,000. Crown Castle International accounts for 3.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 618.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 295.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,155,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,576,000 after buying an additional 211,293 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44,271.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $93.14 and a twelve month high of $114.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

In other news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $1,951,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,694.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. ValuEngine upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs lowered Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

