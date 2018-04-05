Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Sogou Inc (SOGO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Sogou in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Sogou in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SOGO opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3,221.01 and a PE ratio of 29.62. Sogou Inc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.70.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.56 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Sogou Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc is a search and Internet company. The Company’s Sogou Search is a search engine in China. Its cross-language search service enables users to discover English content on the Internet by querying in Chinese and reading content that it has translated into Chinese. The Company’s products and services include Sogu Search, Sogou Input Method and other products.

