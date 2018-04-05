$193.16 Million in Sales Expected for SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) to post $193.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.51 million to $202.80 million. SunCoke Energy Partners reported sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $193.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.20 million to $867.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $847.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $789.85 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunCoke Energy Partners.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.48). SunCoke Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.80. 138,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $832.09, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -120.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 34,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $609,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 220,809 shares of company stock worth $3,925,189.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,546.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 404,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 389,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

